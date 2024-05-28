The law of dreams

Work, social challenges

Integration she admits is not easy. To the question whether a disabled lawyer can work on par with the non-disabled and assist a senior lawyer, she says: “We have our own strengths. For example, Sarah can draft really well. My strong point, when I was a junior, was research. Even a non-disabled fresher can have their concepts all wrong.” Last month, she organised a coffee chat at the Delhi High Court; it was attended by eight litigation lawyers with disabilities and several law students with disabilities. “It was an opportunity to be seen and heard. Ideas came up from the non-disabled lawyers as well like having a reserved post in the Bar Association and Justice Shakdher immediately recommended having lawyers with disabilities in pro bono panels for the time being, and soon persons with disabilities as a separate category could be seen in the cause lists of Delhi High Court. While moderating the event, I also said when you see a fellow lawyer with a disability, you can go and talk to them, they can become a part of your social network, too, if you invite them,” she recalls.

Ain’s life outside work is as busy as she wants it to be. “In Delhi, my social life is determined by the work I’m doing, at times I love Delhi, sometimes Delhi feels like a trap.” But she does manage to catch a film or a dastangoi performance when she can. If Ain has a bit of a bee in her bonnet about disability it is due to her experiences. It is prompted by a refusal of the world to engage with ‘difference’.

On a trek, for instance, she found she had to explain herself. “When I went for a trek for the first time in 2014, people started to ask what are you trying to prove…. It could be because of their lack of familiarity with dystonia, as most people have, at best, heard of Parkinson’s among neurological diseases. So, I started thinking about what unfamiliarity does in all spaces,” she says.

Ain became a lawyer, she says, so as to be able to give a “purposive interpretation” to the law. “Laws evolve because of the way a lawyer argues.” The way she sees it, there is a thin line between laws and dreams – new laws have come about because people have asked for more.

Pushing for other’s dreams

“Being a ‘dream seller’ is a wonderful experience,” she says, as we wind up the conversation, to talk of a time when she was diagnosed with dystonia the same week she was applying for LLM at Essex. She wrote to filmmaker Onir on an impulse the day after they became Facebook friends.

“I wrote to him because I didn’t want to bother people close to me. I wasn’t sure if I should apply for the course. He told me ‘take each day as it comes’,’’ she says. “I held those words as tight as I could. I went to Essex. I got a distinction. I always say Onir sold me my own dream. It taught me the significance of holding someone’s dream for them, even when, or rather particularly when, their hands are shaky, even when they are strangers, even when they didn’t even tell you what their dream was. It taught me to live people’s dreams with them because it gives you reasons to be happy more often.”