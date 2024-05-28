The law of dreams

Two recent news pieces have Sanchita Ain, 37, advocate-on-record of the Supreme Court, in common. In one, she finds mention as a mentor of a deaf lawyer for whom she got a sign language interpreter for proceedings before the Supreme Court. In the second, she is the one vulnerable, writing a fairytale about an Old Delhi girl who aspires to be flying ‘Supergirl’ even though she has a prosthetic leg—very much the spirit with which Ain lives her life, even though this is not quite her story.
Ain is one of the 13 writers in the fairy tales anthology And They Lived ... Ever After, which was put together by the non-profit Rising Flame, and which HarperCollins published this March. “My character Maryam has a prosthetic leg. One of the important scenes in the story is when she is told by her teacher that she can’t go for a school outing as her going ‘complicates everything’. Through Maryam, I tried to show what being excluded looks like,” she says.
Ain did her graduation in law from Aligarh Muslim University, her LLM in International Human Rights Law from the University of Essex, and has been practising at the apex court for more than 10 years. She deals with dystonia, a rare neurological disorder that is hard to diagnose, and whose symptoms include involuntary muscle contractions that result in repetitive movements, cramps, an involuntary pulling of the neck, and cramping of the muscles of the head, face, neck, torso and the limbs; in her case, the symptoms became pronounced when she was 12. Despite the medical struggles, Ain sees herself as a “bridge” for the community, and is known to draw on her experiential learnings during hearings; intervenes to make disability an issue to be faced and included among the legal fraternity; and tries to further empower her tribe.
Empowering the tribe
Ain is a mentor to Sarah Sunny, who made headlines this April when she appeared before the Supreme Court with an interpreter—she had earlier made elaborate submissions before the Karnataka High Court—with a hearing impairment. This was made possible when Ain got an interpreter for Sunny for a hearing and, thereafter, filed an application before the Supreme Court registry requesting a court-appointed Indian Sign Language interpreter for subsequent hearings to assist her so that she could argue her own cases. Sunny works with Ain on cases from Bengaluru that the latter takes up.
“There has to be more of us,” says Ain.
In 2021, she took it upon herself to intervene in a crucial petition, seeing it as a chance to lay down the law on rights of persons with disabilities in detail; this became a landmark case on disability rights. The petition was filed by a doctor with dysgraphia (writer’s cramp) who required a scribe to write the UPSC exams. The existing guidelines were that a scribe was only for persons with benchmark disabilities (more than 40% disability). The judges were initially hesitant to allow the right of reasonable accommodation in such cases as they felt if once allowed, it may be abused and it would be an ‘advantage’ given for a condition if it was not major.
Before a bench, which included Justice DY Chandrachud, as he was back then, Ain argued how ‘reasonable accommodations’ are integral to maintaining the dignity of a person living with a disability. “The case of Vikash Kumar vs Union Public Service Commission is now helping students get extensions in assignments in colleges and various kinds of accommodations. People are not yet cognisant of what it means to accommodate and how it is a matter of right and not of charity. The case is helping persons with disabilities to lead a dignified life both in education and employment.”
Ain proactively recruits from the community keeping this in mind. Fateh Whig, who has a locomotor disability and Saudamini Pethe, who is deaf, were part of her team. Shikha Uma Agarwal, with locomotor disability, is joining her Delhi team from July. Pethe, who hails from Faridabad, needed a sign language interpreter assistance like Sunny. “She couldn’t get a lawyer in Faridabad to work with…. Sarah was never sent to court by her previous office. I’m ready to do this because I have seen what workplaces, if they are integrating, can do. Ain has had enabling work environments under senior advocate Salman Khurshid. In 2014, back from the UK, she practised at the Supreme Court with Shadan Farasat, now additional advocate-general of Punjab, who encouraged her to talk about her requirements in office.
Work, social challenges
Integration she admits is not easy. To the question whether a disabled lawyer can work on par with the non-disabled and assist a senior lawyer, she says: “We have our own strengths. For example, Sarah can draft really well. My strong point, when I was a junior, was research. Even a non-disabled fresher can have their concepts all wrong.” Last month, she organised a coffee chat at the Delhi High Court; it was attended by eight litigation lawyers with disabilities and several law students with disabilities. “It was an opportunity to be seen and heard. Ideas came up from the non-disabled lawyers as well like having a reserved post in the Bar Association and Justice Shakdher immediately recommended having lawyers with disabilities in pro bono panels for the time being, and soon persons with disabilities as a separate category could be seen in the cause lists of Delhi High Court. While moderating the event, I also said when you see a fellow lawyer with a disability, you can go and talk to them, they can become a part of your social network, too, if you invite them,” she recalls.
Ain’s life outside work is as busy as she wants it to be. “In Delhi, my social life is determined by the work I’m doing, at times I love Delhi, sometimes Delhi feels like a trap.” But she does manage to catch a film or a dastangoi performance when she can. If Ain has a bit of a bee in her bonnet about disability it is due to her experiences. It is prompted by a refusal of the world to engage with ‘difference’.
On a trek, for instance, she found she had to explain herself. “When I went for a trek for the first time in 2014, people started to ask what are you trying to prove…. It could be because of their lack of familiarity with dystonia, as most people have, at best, heard of Parkinson’s among neurological diseases. So, I started thinking about what unfamiliarity does in all spaces,” she says.
Ain became a lawyer, she says, so as to be able to give a “purposive interpretation” to the law. “Laws evolve because of the way a lawyer argues.” The way she sees it, there is a thin line between laws and dreams – new laws have come about because people have asked for more.
Pushing for other’s dreams
“Being a ‘dream seller’ is a wonderful experience,” she says, as we wind up the conversation, to talk of a time when she was diagnosed with dystonia the same week she was applying for LLM at Essex. She wrote to filmmaker Onir on an impulse the day after they became Facebook friends.
“I wrote to him because I didn’t want to bother people close to me. I wasn’t sure if I should apply for the course. He told me ‘take each day as it comes’,’’ she says. “I held those words as tight as I could. I went to Essex. I got a distinction. I always say Onir sold me my own dream. It taught me the significance of holding someone’s dream for them, even when, or rather particularly when, their hands are shaky, even when they are strangers, even when they didn’t even tell you what their dream was. It taught me to live people’s dreams with them because it gives you reasons to be happy more often.”