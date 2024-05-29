Congress Chandni Chowk nominee son, former MLA spar over canvassing

NEW DELHI: Just days after the election, a rift between two leaders of the Delhi Congress was out in the open on Tuesday. Mudit, the son of the party's Lok Sabha candidate from Chandni Chowk Jai Prakash Agarwal and former MLA Harishankar Gupta got engaged in a verbal spat after the former leveled serious accusations over the latter publicly.

In a post on X, Mudit alleged that Gupta’s loyalists misbehaved and threatened his cousin when she was campaigning for his father. He also accused him of noncooperation during canvassing for Agarwal.

While initially he did not name whom the post was targeted at, the response from Gupta on it confirmed it was directed to the former MLA.

“Former MLA from an assembly of District Adarsh ​​Nagar crossed all limits in the Lok Sabha elections. Didn’t support me, no problem! Protested fiercely, no problem! But through his henchmen, he harassed my elder sister, misbehaved with her and threatened her, who was campaigning for her uncle, Jai Prakash Agarwal.

Reacting to this, Gupta stated, “Why so much frustration and disappointment? I have never met your sister. I had no knowledge of the topic you were talking about. On enquiry, it came to light that in a workers’ meeting there was an argument between them and your sister over some issue, which is common during elections. Apart from this, no abusive language was used and even your sister asked them to forget the episode. Your saying on this that they were my men is completely against the dignity of the workers and is an insult to the party.”

Both parties have asked the DPCC Chief and AICC in charge, Deepak Babariya, to intervene. The party leadership has not responded to the development so far, despite multiple attempts for comment.

Party sources said that Gupta was one of the contenders in the race to get the party ticket from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat and he was upset after Agarwal’s name was announced by the AICC.