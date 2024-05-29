DU begins admissions, introduces single-girl child quota across courses

NEW DELHI: Delhi University on Tuesday launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2024-25.

The university will enroll single-child girl students in every course from this year as part of supernumerary seats. Admission will be based on CUET scores for 79 programs out of about 71,000 seats in undergraduate programs. Registrar Dr. Vikas Gupta informed that 183 combinations are avalable in BA programs across 69 colleges/departments.

Admissions to the School of Open Learning will also begin from June 3. The Registrar said that the second phase of CSAS will start after the declaration of the CUET results. He informed that the admission process for SOL will start on June 3, while the admission process for the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) is starting today (May 28, 2024).

While sharing information about the registration process, Dr. Gupta said that the registration process for Postgraduate (PG) programs, B.Tech, and five-year integrated law programs started on April 25. The first allocation list for these programs may be released by June 20.

He said that as of May 27, 80,346 registrations have been done for PG programs, 9,052 for B.Tech, and 7,362 for five-year integrated law programs. During the press conference, Dean of Admissions Prof. Haneet Gandhi presented detailed information about UG admission and CSAS, and Director of SOL, Prof. Payal Mago presented detailed information about SOL through a PPT.