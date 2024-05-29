JNU admin issues show-cause notice to sexual assault victim

NEW DELHI: The JNU administration has reportedly issued a show-cause notice to a survivor of alleged sexual harassment and students protesting against the incident.

“Rather than ensuring time-bound actions against perpetrators of sexual harassment, the administration has been targeting those who have been demanding access to a safe and gender-just campus,” the Democratic Students Federation said.

“The Chief Proctor Office also imposed fines on hostel presidents and other students who were peacefully protesting last September for basic necessities such as water,” it added.

The student body alleged that the actions are “symptomatic of a broader issue within the JNU administration, characterised by an authoritarian approach that stifles dissent and suppresses grassroots activism.”

“DSF demands the immediate rescind the show cause notices issued to the protesting students and survivor, drop all fines imposed on those who were protesting for the right to water. It is also important that the draconian CPO, which was implemented without any deliberation or discussion, is also revoked and the principles of fairness, accountability, and natural justice are upheld,” the student body said.

The administration refused to comment on the allegations when this newspaper tried to reach them.

In April, a 22-year-old JNU student complained that she was allegedly sexually harassed by a professor, forcing her to “leave the campus” for her hometown. In another incident, a student alleged that she was harassed by four men on the intervening nights of March 30 and 31.