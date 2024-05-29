Kejriwal can’t escape judicial custody: Delhi BJP chief

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged on Tuesday that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is making excuses to avoid jail term.

“We are also concerned about Kejriwal’s health, so we have consulted several leading doctors who have said that all the tests Kejriwal wants to get done can be done in a single day, so the question is, why does Kejriwal need another seven days?” Sachdeva said.

Kejriwal, in his plea in the Supreme Court, sought an extension of interim bail to June 9 instead of June 2, as he has to undergo several medical tests.

The Delhi BJP chief said that if Kejriwal is seriously ill, “as he claims," then how is he campaigning in the Punjab elections?

“If he comes to Delhi, I will personally take him to the hospital and get all the tests done which he wants, and the results will be available by evening,” Sachdeva said, adding Kejriwal should remain healthy to see and face the consequences of his alleged misdeeds.