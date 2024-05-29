Riding on peach fuzz

The world of Indian wear is welcoming the decadence of peaches. Riding on the peach fuzz wave is Premya By Manishii with its summer collection where the colour reigns supreme. Manishi Joshi, the brain behind the brand, has been championing traditional silhouettes in weightless georgettes, tulle, chanderi and organza since the brand’s inception.

Her latest summer collection is a celebration of elegance and grace, inspired by the subtle tones of peach. This exquisite hue, heralded by the Pantone Colour Institute, has swiftly become a darling of the Indian couture scene, captivating hearts with its warmth and sophistication.

“The Pantone shade of 2024 can be seen on various runways and red carpet events, and a lot of customers started requesting this shade. Ideally, we wanted to introduce our version of this shade — a timeless, season-less hue best suited for Indian skin tone and which photographs well against our wedding décors,” she recollects.

Infused with western styles and Indian sensibilities, the collection transcends cultural boundaries, offering a universal palette. Beyond its aesthetic allure, peach resonates with a deeper narrative, evoking sentiments of kindness and tenderness.

“For this collection, I wanted to create a sweet compromise for our customers who couldn’t wear white or ivory to the weddings and were looking for pastel shades,” shares Manishi.

The brand’s unparalleled craftsmanship has garnered a loyal following, including actors like Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh, Mouni Roy, Fatima Sana Shaikh, among others. This exquisite edit marries traditional hand-embroidered techniques, offering a sumptuous selection of lehengas, and saris adorned with unique draping styles, gracefully flowing chic cape jacket sets, amongst others. The ensembles transcend season and occasions transforming from day time to night time celebrations.

“We have created garments for modern women, and most of the silhouettes are designed keeping them in mind. For example, the blouses can be paired with trousers, and capes and blazers can be paired with lehengas,” she adds.