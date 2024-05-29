Woman allegedly beaten, molested at Delhi's Shangri-La Hotel

NEW DELHI: A woman was allegedly beaten and her modesty was outraged by some bouncers at a five-star hotel in the national capital on Tuesday, an official said.

DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla said around 8 a.m. a PCR call was received at the CP police station from the Belisario club of Shangri-La Hotel, and the survivor had alleged that the owner of the club and some bouncers beat and abused her.

Acting on the information, a police team rushed to the spot and the statement of the survivor was recorded.

“The woman told the police that one Girish, who was not the owner but also a customer, assaulted her and abused her friends at 7:30 a.m. The other friends of the survivor who came to the club were also allegedly beaten by the club bouncers,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, based on the complaint of the woman, a case under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty.), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.