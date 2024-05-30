AAP government, private tanker mafia in nexus, claims Delhi BJP chief

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government is responsible for the ongoing water crisis in Delhi, stating that the government has not made any solid efforts to address the water shortage on time, resulting in the public outcry for water.

“From Sangam Vihar to Bawana, from Kondli to Bijwasan, from Palam to Narela, there is outcry everywhere for water. It’s a game of loot being played by the government and private tanker mafia,” the Delhi BJP chief said.

He said that people knew that Delhi would face a severe heat wave this year. “The AAP neither took any concrete steps nor worked on any summer action plan in this matter, resulting in the people of Delhi being troubled for basic necessities like water even in this severe heat,” he said.

Sachdeva added that in April and May, AAP and its leaders were busy with political tourism and election preparations, without a concern for the people.

“All the ministers of the Delhi government are only focused on party work, playing only the game of bail from jail. They did not pay attention to the needs of the people in Delhi,” he added.