Cars gutted, shops damaged as two separate fires erupt

NEW DELHI : Sixteen cars were gutted after a blaze erupted at a parking lot in east Delhi’s Mandawali area, while five shops in Chandni Chowk were damaged in a separate fire incident, DFS officials said on Wednesday, adding that no one was injured in the two incidents.

According to the officer, a blaze was reported at a parking lot in Saraswati Kunj Apartment, near Mandawali police station, at 1:17 am on Wednesday after which eight fire tenders were rushed to the scene. “The fire spread to 16 vehicles (four-wheelers), two of which were completely gutted, making their registration number untracable,” said DFS chief Atul Garg.

The police said it is suspected that the incident was triggered after some bushes and kindling ignited in the vicinity. A case is being registered and probe is underway, police said.

BJP slams MCD for negligence

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP accused the MCD of negligence in the parking lot fire, flagging absense of fire-safety equipment on the site and demanded compensation for those who lost their cars.

‘Fire from dry foliage’

The MCD, incharge of maintainence of the parking facility, stated that, prima facie it appeared that some passerby may have thrown bud of burning cigarette/bidi into the dry drain which caused fire in the dry leaves and foliage; due to scorching heat, the fire reached parking site.