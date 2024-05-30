Child rights body rescues 57 minors employed in Ghaziabad slaughterhouse

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday rescued 57 children who were illegally employed at a slaughterhouse in Ghaziabad, UP.

According to officials, the NCPCR received a complaint that 40 children from West Bengal and Bihar were being illegally employed in a Ghaziabad slaughterhouse, following which a raid was conducted and the children were safely rescued.

Sharing details, a senior police officer said that due to the poor economic condition of their families, these children were brought from their respective states to Ghaziabad on the pretext of providing jobs.

“They (the minors) were then put to work at International Agro Foods without their prior knowledge of the nature of the work. The police are searching for the persons who brought these children from their states to initiate action against them,” the officer said.

According to the police, the NCPCR had received a complaint that approximately 40 children from Bihar and West Bengal were being forced to work in inhumane conditions at the slaughterhouse. A complaint was lodged with the Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate.

“Based on the information provided by the NCPCR, the police assembled a team. On Wednesday, a joint operation was conducted at International Agro Foods in Dasna. During the operation, 57 minors (31 girls and 26 boys, including handicapped people) were safely rescued from the slaughterhouse,” the officer said.

International Agro Foods is involved in meat processing, freezing, and export. The company supplies a significant quantity of its products in overseas markets.