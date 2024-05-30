Delhi HC to hear Kejriwal aide Bibhav’s plea against arrest in Swati Maliwal assault case

DELHI : The Delhi High Court will hear on Friday, a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar against his arrest for allegedly assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

The petition was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora which agreed to hear it on May 31.

Kumar, in his plea, sought his arrest to be declared illegal, in gross violation of the provisions of Section 41A of the CrPC, and against the mandate of law. He also sought appropriate compensation for his “illegal” arrest and initiation of departmental action against the “erring” officials who were behind the his arrest.

On Monday, Kumar’s bail plea was dismissed by a sessions court, which said there appeared no “pre-meditation” by Maliwal in lodging the FIR against Bibhav and that her allegations could not be “swiped away”. Maliwal has alleged that Kumar assaulted her at the official residence of the chief minister on May 13. Kumar was arrested on May 18 and was sent to police custody for five days by a magisterial court. Last Friday, he was sent to four-day judicial custody..