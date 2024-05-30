Police nab two from Kota for defrauding woman of Rs 30K by posing as relatives

NEW DELHI: The cybercrime unit of Delhi Police arrested two individuals for defrauding a woman by posing as her uncle. The accused, identified as Sudhir (22) and Vicky Meghwal (26), were arrested from Kota in Rajasthan.

A complaint was filed by the victim Nargish, who received a call from someone posing as her uncle and requesting money. Trusting the caller, she transferred Rs 30,000 to the account provided. After realising she had been cheated, Nargish reported the incident to the Cyber Police Station in Shahdara, leading to the registration of an FIR under section 420 of the IPC.

After thorough analysis of call records and bank details, it was found that one of the mobile numbers was active in the area of Gandhi Colony, Kota Rajasthan. Accordingly, a team of Delhi Police reached there.

At Kota, the cops gathered local information about the accused with the help of technical surveillance and local intelligence, leading to the arrest of the duo. During the raid, cops recovered a mobile phone in which the registered mobile number and alleged bank account was active and also one SIM card, one passbook and one ATM card of the said account was recovered.

According to police, It was found during the enquiry that the accused Vicky opened the bank accounts of other persons wherein one alleged account belongs to accused Sudhir. Vicky gave the commission to them after that the bank accounts were provided to one person namely Ali from Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

Both Sudhir and Vicky have been charged with cheating and conspiracy under section 420 of the IPC. Investigation regarding alleged Ali is still going on, Police said.