SC registry denies urgent listing of Kejriwal’s plea

NEW DELHI : The Supreme Court registry on Wednesday refused to list Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for a seven-day interim bail extension in the Delhi liquor case, noting that his “plea is not maintainable.”

“Since the CM was given liberty to move to the trial court for regular bail, the plea is not maintainable,” said the apex court’s registry, refusing to list his plea for hearing.

Refusing to accept Kejriwal’s application for listing it for a hearing, the apex court stated that since the verdict is already reserved on the challenge to his arrest, Kejriwal’s plea for an extension of interim bail has no relation to his main petition. “As the SC allowed him (Kejriwal) to move to the trial court for regular bail, this application is not maintainable,” the SC registry said.

Kejriwal had received interim bail on May 10 from a two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta, for a period of three weeks until June 1 and was asked to surrender to Tihar Jail on June 2.

The same bench on May 17 had reserved the verdict on Kejriwal’s plea challenging the validity of his arrest by the ED in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act case related to the liquor policy.

On Tuesday, the SC’s two-judge vacation bench, led by Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice KV Viswanathan had refused urgent hearing of Kejriwal’s plea. His interim bail expires on June 2. Kejriwal had filed the plea seeking a seven-day extension of interim bail on medical grounds.

Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal’s, sought an urgent hearing, saying the CM needed an urgent medical check-up to determine his health condition. Kejriwal on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction for an extension of his interim bail by another seven days, citing the need to undergo a PET-CT scan and other tests.

Court takes cognisance of ED chargesheet

A court on Wednesday took cognisance of a supplementary chargesheet filed by the ED against K Kavitha in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja said the prosecution complaint, the ED’s chargesheet, contained “sufficient” prima facie evidence against the accused. The judge issued production warrant for Kavitha for June 3.