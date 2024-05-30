'Unsubstantiated allegations': Delhi HC bins plea seeking PM Modi's disqualification from 2024 LS polls

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday in its order dismissed a plea filed seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from contesting the 2024 general elections, after noting that the plea contained "vague, reckless and unsubstantiated allegations."

Justice Sachin Datta rejected the plea filed by Captain Deepak Kumar alleging that the Prime Minister attempted to destabilize national security by planning a fatal crash of an Air India flight in 2018 where he was the pilot. Kumar also said Modi "made a false Oath or affirmation which otherwise must be made after the nomination paper has been submitted to RO."

Kumar has also accused the PM of destructing evidence by influencing and playing an active role in the selling process of Air India Limited, which cancelled his pilot license and ratings by fabricating his records of service.

