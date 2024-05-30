Without a job, woman disguises as ‘courier boy’ to rob neighbour; held

NEW DELHI : A 38-year-old woman, facing difficulty in meeting her financial needs, tried to rob a woman in her neighbourhood after disguising as a ‘courier boy’ and using a “toy gun” as a weapon of offence. The woman, identified as Shikha (name changed), previously worked as a civil defence volunteer.

According to cops, a complaint was received at Chhawla police station on May 23 regarding an attempted robbery. The victim reported that while she was at home, a person disguised as a delivery boy arrived and requested a pen to sign the delivery paper. When the victim went inside to fetch the pen, the intruder followed her and suddenly grabbed her.

“The attacker struck her multiple times with a toy pistol, causing her face to bleed. The attacker had covered their face with a towel, wore a helmet, and had gloves on. The victim started shouting for help, which prompted neighbours to arrive, causing the assailant to flee the scene,” DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said, adding, a case was lodged and a police team reviewed CCTV footage from Somesh Vihar to Chhawla to identify the suspect. “On May 24, police received information that the suspect was hiding in a vacant house in Somesh Vihar. Based on the CCTV footage, the accused, Rekha, was arrested,”the DCP said.

During interrogation, Rekha disclosed that she had previously worked as a civil defence volunteer but was currently unemployed and struggling to manage her expenses.

To make quick money, she devised a plan to rob her wealthy neighbour, Chandra Kanta, who was often alone during the day. Rekha planned to murder Chandra Kanta and steal money and jewellery.

On May 23, Rekha disguised herself as a courier, covering her face and head with a cloth and helmet. She carried a backpack containing a toy pistol, gloves, rope, clothes, a courier bag, and an umbrella.

“She arrived at Chandra Kanta’s house around 11:00 am and rang the doorbell. When Chandra Kanta answered, Rekha asked for a pen. As Chandra Kanta went inside to get it, Rekha followed her and attacked, hitting her several times with the toy pistol,” the senior officer said.

Chandra Kanta screamed for help, causing Rekha to flee in fear of being caught. “Rekha then hid in a vacant house, changed out of her disguise on the stairs of a neighbouring house, and left the items used in the crime before returning home,” said the DCP.

Shortly after, she went back to Chandra Kanta house, mingled with the public, and gathered information about the incident to avoid suspicion.

