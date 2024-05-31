Campus needs to be friendly to disabled: JNUSU writes to varsity

NEW DELHI: As two visually impaired students were injured by an autorickshaw on the JNU campus near Kaveri Hostel on Thursday, the students union wrote to the administration, urging it to implement strict monitoring, enforcement and improve accessibility measures on the campus.

The students union, in a letter, said, “Two visually impaired students were injured by an auto on the tactile path between Godavari Juice Shop and Kaveri Hostel. This incident highlights a significant lack of sensitivity towards the accessibility needs of the disabled and underscores the negligence of the security staff in ensuring a disabled-friendly campus. BAPSA requests the JNU community to be more proactive in respecting such spaces and also call out misuse of the tactile paths.”

It demanded installing clear and visible signage around campus to indicate the presence of tactile paths and other accessibility features across the JNU campus.