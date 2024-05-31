Colleague plots robbery to steal Rs 1.8 lakh from salesman, three arrested

NEW DELHI: Three persons have been arrested in connection with the robbery of Rs 1.80 lakh from a two-wheeler pillion near Burari on May 26, police said on Thursday.

A PCR call was received around 3.30 pm on Sunday of two men on the two-wheeler being robbed of cash by two motorcycle-borne criminals who threw chilli powder on their eyes. According to police, the complainant, Jai Karan (28) and helper Ajay (28), stated that they supply confectionary to various shops and collect money from them. “On May 26, after supplying confectionery and collecting Rs 1,80,000 from three shops in Narela and Dhaka Dheerpur, the duo were returning to their employer Gaurav Gupta to hand over the money,” police said.

“When they reached Ring Road near Burari flyover, two persons riding on a motorcycle came close, hurled chilli powder and fled away with the money bag,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) MK Meena said. The police registered a case, checked the CCTV camera footage in the vicinity, and questioned the rider and the pillion.

However, they found that the rider, Jai, frequently changed his statements, following which the cops reconstructed the crime scene. After thorough investigations, Jai confessed that he had plotted the whole conspiracy along with his two associates, namely Aslam and Sumer alias Lalla, as he had issues with his employer, Gaurav, and wanted to take revenge.

Interestingly, to make the crime scene look original, Jai’s accomplices also threw the chilli powder at him. The police have recovered the stolen money.