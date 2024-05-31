Delhi govt moves SC seeking more water from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh

NEW DELHI: Amidst the serious heatwave and sweltering heat in Delhi, the AAP Government on Friday knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court seeking direction to Haryana and Himachal Pradesh govt for supplying more water to the national capital keeping in view the severe water woes faced by it.

The sources in the Supreme Court registry and senior staff said that water, being an essential subject and basic need of everyone, thereby, the apex court would take up this matter very soon for hearing.

As per reports, many areas in Delhi including Chanakyapuri's Sanjay Camp, Geeta colony in East Delhi, Patel Nagar, various North and South Delhi parts, Mehrauli and Chhatarpur and others facing acute water shortages.

Many people in these areas failed to get even the minimum water, although they stood in queues to get at least a bucket of water.

In its petition, the Delhi government said that the need for water for Delhi people has increased amid sweltering heat and a severe heat wave.

Water Minister of Delhi, Atishi filed the petition before the apex court contending that the filing of “this petition has been necessitated by an acute heat wave and an issuance of a red alert in the NCT, with temperatures soaring to a record-breaking high of 52.9 degrees Celsius.”