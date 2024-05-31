E-rickshaw driver drugs, rapes woman passenger in Delhi's Sadar Bazar

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly drugged and raped by an e-rickshaw driver which she had hired for New Delhi Railway Station from Sadar Bazar, police said on Thursday.

The woman, along with her 3-year-old son, was on her way back to her hometown in Punjab, police said, adding that she was taken to a secluded place by the driver and raped.

The accused, identified as Mohd. Umer alias Ghochu, who drives an e-rickshaw on rent, was arrested from the shanties behind the LNJP Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) MK Meena said a PCR call was received on May 26, Sunday, regarding a robbery, and when the police reached the crime spot, they found a woman in an injured condition and a 3-year-old boy standing near his mother.

“The survivor was rushed to a hospital and medically examined,” the DCP said. According to the DCP, the survivor told the cops she reached the New Delhi Railway Station with her son, went to Sadar Bazar for shopping, and, at about 6:30 p.m., took a rickshaw to return to the railway station.“The rickshaw puller offered a drink, and she lost consciousness after taking it. The accused then took her to a solitary area wherein he raped her,” the officer said.

When the woman objected and tried to raise the alarm, the accused hit her head with a brick lying nearby, the DCP said, adding that the survivor again fell unconscious and, on regaining consciousness, found that her mobile phone and cash Rs 3,000 were missing.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under under sections 376 (rape), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit and offence), and 379 (theft) of the IPC, the DCP said.

“Around 500 CCTV cameras route the complainant took were analysed by a police team. The CCTV cameras of nearby areas were also scanned,” said Meena. To identify the owner of the e-rickshaw, the police examined around 150 rickshaw owners/pullers, the DCP said.

The accused was residing in a jhuggi behind the LNJP Hospital. The police recovered the woman’s mobile phone and the rickshaw used in the crime, Meena added.