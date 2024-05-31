Five police personnel held in assault, extortion case, sent to 14-day custody

NEW DELHI: As many as five police personnel were arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 10 lakh and physically assaulting four men, including a Haryana Police constable, in southwest Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said on Thursday.
All the accused have been sent to 14 days judicial custody.
The DCP said a PCR call regarding physical assault and extortion by police officials was received at Vasant Kunj South police station.
“On the complaint of one Sukh Karan, a case under sections 384 (extortion), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered,” said Meena.
According to the FIR, a copy of which this newspaper saw, the incident took place around 1 a.m. on Tuesday near the Rangpuri petrol pump in Mahipalpur.
The complainant, Karan, who works at a liquor shop in Gurugram, said that he was consuming alcohol with his friends Anil Chhillar, Deepak Chhillar and Rajesh Kumar in the latter’s car.
“We carried a beer cartel and different whiskey brands in our car. Suddenly, five people in plain clothes arrived in two cars and a motorcycle. They claimed to be Delhi Police staffer and started beating the four of us,” said Karan in his complaint.
The FIR stated Karan’s friend Rajesh Kumar was a constable in Haryana Police and in uniform, and Deepak Chhillar was a constable in Delhi Police but in civilian clothes.
“They took us, along with the car, to their office at Bhikaji Cama Place, where I learned that two of them were named Havaldar Ashok and Constable Vishwas Dahiya,” Karan said.
At the office, Rajesh Kumar was slapped, and Anil Chhillar and Karan were beaten severely with a baseball bat, the FIR stated.
“After a while, they told us that Rajesh and Deepak are government employees and that in Delhi, cars involved in liquor smuggling cases are not released. To escape from the case, they demanded Rs 10 lakh. To arrange the money, they made Anil Chhillar call on WhatsApp, and my brother-in-law Sugreev arranged the money and sent a total of Rs 10 lakh through his acquaintances Ashok and Jaiveer to Delhi,” the FIR read.
All of them were released after they gave the aforementioned amount to the “cops” who even made them sign blank papers.
During the investigation, all involved police personnel were arrested. “The accused were produced before the local court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody for 14 days,” the DCP said adding that an investigation is underway, and disciplinary action will be taken accordingly.
