Five police personnel held in assault, extortion case, sent to 14-day custody

NEW DELHI: As many as five police personnel were arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 10 lakh and physically assaulting four men, including a Haryana Police constable, in southwest Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said on Thursday.

All the accused have been sent to 14 days judicial custody.

The DCP said a PCR call regarding physical assault and extortion by police officials was received at Vasant Kunj South police station.

“On the complaint of one Sukh Karan, a case under sections 384 (extortion), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered,” said Meena.

According to the FIR, a copy of which this newspaper saw, the incident took place around 1 a.m. on Tuesday near the Rangpuri petrol pump in Mahipalpur.

The complainant, Karan, who works at a liquor shop in Gurugram, said that he was consuming alcohol with his friends Anil Chhillar, Deepak Chhillar and Rajesh Kumar in the latter’s car.

“We carried a beer cartel and different whiskey brands in our car. Suddenly, five people in plain clothes arrived in two cars and a motorcycle. They claimed to be Delhi Police staffer and started beating the four of us,” said Karan in his complaint.