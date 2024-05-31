Heatwave breather likely, IMD sounds orange alert

NEW DELHI: A day after a stifling heat wave led to Delhi recording a maximum temperature of over 50 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said weather conditions will likely improve from Thursday.

The IMD, however, later clarified that the maximum temperature of over 52 degrees Celsius recorded in Delhi on Wednesday was an “error in sensor or local factor.” In a social media post on Wednesday evening, Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju said, “It is not official yet. A temperature of 52.3°C in Delhi is very unlikely. Our senior officials at IMD have been asked to verify the report. The official position will be stated soon.”

Shifting from a ‘red alert’ for a heat wave on Wednesday, the regional weather office sounded an orange alert for Thursday. It is forecast that temperatures will decrease by 2°C to 3°C.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, IMD, said, “For Thursday, we have issued an orange alert, with a predicted 2-3 degrees reduction in temperature. On May 31 and June 1, due to western disturbances, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in Delhi-NCR and the entire northwest region... By June 1, there will be a 3-4 degrees reduction in temperature.” In the next six days, the met office has predicted thunderstorms and dust storms over the city along with rain and strong winds till June 4.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was 46.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 29.6 degrees Celsius. “With easterly winds, the heat index was over 50 degrees, even though the recorded temperature was much lower. But now, with westerly winds approaching, humidity is reduced, so is heat index has,” said expert Mahesh Palawat.

Heatwave action report sought

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday directed all departments of the MCD to submit a report on steps taken to mitigate the impact of heatwave. “Instructions have been issued (to all departments) to submit action taken reports by May 31,” she said.