Kabir Basti resident stabs neighbour over leaving garbage on road, arrested

NEW DELHI: A man was stabbed thrice over a menial issue of throwing garbage on the roadside outside the hut of the accused, a police officer said on Thursday.

The accused, Mannu alias Jaggi alias Mental, has been arrested.

Police received the information regarding the stabbing incident at Kabir Basti, and the victim, Sikandar Sonkar, had been taken to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital.

“Locals told the police Mannu had stabbed Sonkar after an altercation over garbage on the road,” DCP (North) MK Meena said.A case of attempt to murder was registered and during the investigation and checking the CCTV footages, it was found that the accused had absconded with his cart after stabbing the victim.

After days of manhunting, the police found a person who had helped Mannu get a Jhuggi on rent in H-Block, Jahangirpuri and was arrested during a raid.

During the interrogation, Mannu disclosed that he was annoyed over garbage being left by Sonkar on the roadside near his jhuggi at Kabir Basti and decided to teach him a lesson. On May 21, he started an argument with Sonkar and abused him. The argument turned into a scuffle, and Sonkar slapped him.

Feeling humiliated, he took out the knife kept in his cart and stabbed the Sonkar in his chest, shoulder and thigh.

“He feared that Sonkar may die, so he fled with his wife and daughter and went to Mukherjee Nagar first, where his maternal aunt resided and parked his cart near their house and hid the knife “, the officer said.