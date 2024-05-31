Tharoor calls for action as former aide held at Delhi airport over gold smuggling

NEW DELHI: Customs officials at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday arrested Shiv Kumar Prasad, a former personal assistant to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, for smuggling 500 grams of gold.

According to customs officials, Prasad was apprehended along with another individual involved in the case.

Prasad, who had come to the airport to meet a flyer arriving from Dubai, was caught when the latter tried to hand over the gold to him. “Prasad has an aerodrome entry permit card that allows him access to airport premises. He entered the airport premises and was receiving a packet when he was held along with the passenger,” customs officials said.

The case is currently under investigation, officials added. Tharoor expressed shock after learning about his former team member’s arrest and clarified that Prasad only provided part-time services for airport facilitation assistance.

However, the former Union minister emphasised that he does not “condone any alleged wrongdoing and fully support the authorities in their efforts to take any necessary action as may be required to investigate the matter.” He added on X, “The law must take its own course.”

The BJP swiftly responded to the incident with Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticising the Congress and CPM, referring to them as an “alliance of gold smugglers.” Chandrasekhar, BJP’s candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, remarked on X, “First CM Secy involved in gold smuggling, now Cong MP ‘aide’/PA detained for gold smuggling. CPM and Cong - both INDIA alliance partners - alliance of gold smugglers.”