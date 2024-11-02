Simple strategies for sustainable health

After veggies, protein is important for muscle, tissue, and cell repair and growth, and it also keeps you feeling full for longer. Include a variety of protein sources like lean meats, fish, eggs, beans, pulses, good-quality organic paneer, etc in your meals.

Whole grains like millets, oats, groats, unprocessed rice, whole wheat, etc contain more nutrients and fiber than refined grains. They help keep your energy levels stable throughout the day and support digestive health.

While it’s okay to enjoy treats occasionally, try to limit foods that are highly processed and high in processed sugars, unhealthy fats, and salt. These can lead to inflammation, weight gain, and other health issues over time.

Water helps manage digestion, regulate body temperature, transport nutrients to body cells, etc and still many of us don’t hydrate ourselves enough. Aim for 10-12 glasses (around 2.5-3 litres) of water daily. This can vary depending on your activity level and climate, but it’s a good starting point. If you struggle to drink enough water, try carrying a water bottle with you, adding a slice of lemon or mint for flavour to improve the taste.

Your body needs adequate rest to repair and recover from daily activities, exercise, and stress. Lack of sleep can lead to weight gain, weakened immunity, and decreased mental performance. Establish a consistent bedtime routine to signal your body that it’s time to wind down and ensure your bedroom is cool, dark, and quiet. Limiting screen time before bed and reducing caffeine intake in the afternoon can also help improve sleep quality.

Chronic stress can have a negative impact on your physical and mental health. Mindfulness techniques like meditation, pranayama, and yoga can help reduce stress and improve mental clarity.

Make time for activities that bring you joy, whether it’s reading a book, gardening, art work, or going for a walk in nature. These moments of relaxation can help you recharge and keep stress at bay.

There will be days when you skip a workout or indulge in your favourite dessert, and that’s okay. The key is to be disciplined and consistent to get long-term success.