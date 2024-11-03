Two suffocate to death in fire at furniture godown in Delhi

DELHI: Two people died of suffocation after a massive fire broke out in a furniture godown in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

The two were sleeping in a room on the godown's terrace, where the fire started, they said.

"A call regarding the fire in the furniture godown was received around 4.25 am on Sunday and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Two people were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital," a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said. The fire broke out on the terrace of the building, police said.

"The premises were checked thoroughly and a room on the terrace was found locked from inside.