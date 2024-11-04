Bus marshals will be redeployed for anti-pollution drives in 2-4 days: AAP

NEW DELHI: Accusing the BJP of playing “dirty politics” over the re-employment of civil defence volunteers, Chief Minister Atishi on Sunday said her government will send a proposal to L-G VK Saxena to redeploy in the next two to four days to assist agencies on anti-pollution drives.

Addressing a press conference Atishi alleged, “BJP is only engaging in dirty politics with bus marshals and will not allow the L-G to approve their regularisation proposal. Arvind Kejriwal gave jobs to children from low-income families as bus marshals, but BJP took away those jobs.”

The services of around 10,000 civil defence volunteers deployed in public buses as marshals were terminated last year over objections raised by the finance and the revenue departments.

AAP-led Delhi government has been planning to utilise the volunteers in its efforts to curb the pollution which breached 500-mark on Sunday at several places. However, on Saturday, the Delhi L-G wrote to Atishi, saying he was yet to receive a proposal despite his order to immediately reappoint the civil defence volunteers.