SC to hear plea against vesting L-G with power to appoint lawyers today

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea filed by the Delhi government challenging the Centre’s decision to vest in the Lieutenant Governor the power to appoint government lawyers.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and also comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar, will likely hear the matter.

In its plea filed before the top court, the Delhi government has challenged a 2017 office memorandum issued by the Union Home Ministry and an order passed by the Delhi LG’s office in this regard.

“The elected Government of the NCT of Delhi ought to be able to decide on the engagement of counsel, and the right to choose a counsel of a choice is one of the most zealously guarded rights. The elected government cannot be shut out from choosing its advocates before the Constitutional courts,” the Delhi government’s plea stated.

It had further highlighted that the said memorandum and other orders passed by the L-G severely obstruct and hinder the government’s ability to represent the interests of the electorate of Delhi.