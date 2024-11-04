Sisters assault ex-DSP for asking them not to honk

NEW DELHI: A former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Uttar Pradesh and his family were allegedly assaulted by two sisters following an argument over honking in east Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave area, an official said on Sunday.
According to the police, the incident escalated into violent confrontation after Ashok Sharma, a resident of Anekant Apartments, requested the car-borne sisters to refrain from honking on Friday night.
Police said that the former DSP, who is a cancer patient, was manhandled by the sisters on Saturday. High drama unfolded when police was called to the spot, when the sisters, who live in the same complex, behaved aggressively.
“It has been alleged that both the sisters entered Sharma’s house by force and confronted him and his family with a knife, creating a ruckus that drew neighbours to the scene. Some residents, who attempted to intervene, sustained minor injuries,” said the officer.
After the confrontation, the sisters fled in their vehicle, reportedly colliding with a scooter and dragging it for some metres, injuring a police man on it. “They (sisters) were chased and apprehended from Noida,” said the officer.
The accused were identified as Charvi Jain and Bhavya Jain (both in their early twenties), who were the daughters of a businessman.
Around a couple of months ago, the duo had allegedly assaulted their society’s security guard and burnt his skin with hot iron.
When the cops had tried to nab the offenders and reached their residence, they refused to open the door and poured dirty water on the police personnel.