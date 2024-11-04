Sisters assault ex-DSP for asking them not to honk

NEW DELHI: A former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Uttar Pradesh and his family were allegedly assaulted by two sisters following an argument over honking in east Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave area, an official said on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident escalated into violent confrontation after Ashok Sharma, a resident of Anekant Apartments, requested the car-borne sisters to refrain from honking on Friday night.

Police said that the former DSP, who is a cancer patient, was manhandled by the sisters on Saturday. High drama unfolded when police was called to the spot, when the sisters, who live in the same complex, behaved aggressively.