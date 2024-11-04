Teen shot dead, three minors apprehended in Delhi’s Shahdara

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old boy was shot dead in broad daylight following a minor argument over trying the accused person’s cap in Kailash Nagar area of Delhi’s Shahdara, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday.

Police have apprehended three juveniles from different locations in Delhi and Ghaziabad, they said, adding that teams are still searching for one additional suspect and the mother of one of the alleged perpetrators, who reportedly aided in providing the weapon.

The injured was identified as Sufian, who had sustained severe injuries, was rushed to Jag Pravesh Hospital where he was declared dead,” said the officer.

Teams apprehended three juveniles -- all are 16 to 17-years-old and recovered a country made pistol and a scooter from their possession, police said.

“Preliminary investigations suggested that an argument erupted between Sufian and the suspects over a cap during which Sufian allegedly slapped two of them,” he said, adding that accused plotted murder.