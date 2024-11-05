BJP’s BB Tyagi joins AAP in run-up to polls

NEW DELHI: BJP leader from East Delhi, BB Tyagi, joined Aam Aadmi Party on Monday. Tyagi is a former councillor who represented Laxmi Nagar twice in MCD.

He also served two terms as the standing committee chairman and was also the leader of the House. He is the second senior BJP leader to join AAP this week after former MLA Bhram Singh Tanwar.

This morning, AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal met Tyagi and formally inducted him into the party.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said, “I am delighted because I have known his work for a long time. He is a grounded leader. When I was working as a journalist and living in his area, I saw firsthand how he served Delhiites.”

Sisodia added, “I have always felt that Tyagi, with his approach to politics, truly belongs to AAP.”

Meanwhile, Tyagi said, people want leaders who provide good schools, reliable hospitals and relief from costly electricity. “Kejriwal meets these needs, which reflects the growing respect and affection he receives from the public,” he said.