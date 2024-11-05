Desultory Congress campaign may make BJP lose again

Since 2014 Lok Sabha polls, its evident in every election in Delhi that BJP in assembly polls, with poll not being a direct referendum on the leadership of Narendra Modi, fails to touch the mark of 40 per cent votes in its favour. In 2013 it garnered 33 percent votes, in 2015 37 percent and in 2020 polls 38 percent.

With Congress vote share not crossing in the double digit figures, the AAP not only won the elections but it number of seats crossed 60 mark on both the occasions in the 70-member house. In 2013 polls, when the Congress had garnered about 15 percent votes, AAP got 28 seats and BJP 32, with the Congress getting eight.

Whenever the Congress has contested hard in the local polls in the national Capital, be it 2017 Municipal Corporation polls or 2022 polls, it has ensured that the AAP juggernaut has been reined in. Thus the challenge before the Congress in Delhi is, whether to fight hard and create a base for itself but this could be at the risk of formation of a BJP government in the city.

However, in national politics, polls after poll it has been proven that AAP’s participation has led to a fragmentation of the anti-incumbency votes, impacting Congress’s ability to perform strongly. In the past decade AAP’s participation in assembly polls has ensured that BJP retaining power in the states of Manipur and Goa and most recently Haryana.