No relief yet from ‘severe’ city air

NEW DELHI: A slight fall in the maximum temperature and wind velocity over the past 24 hours has put many places in Delhi in the ‘Severe’ category, with 11 of the 39 monitoring stations in the capital on Monday recording AQI of over 400.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), by 7 am, multiple monitoring stations recorded AQI levels of above 400, including Anand Vihar (433), Wazirpur (414), Jahangirpuri (413), Rohini (409), and Punjabi Bagh (404).

As per the SAFAR portal, the wind speed is expected to improve from Tuesday onwards. However, it noted that the meteorological conditions are likely to be unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants.