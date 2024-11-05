Wanting to implicate someone else, accused men trapped in own plan

NEW DELHI: Three men, all with a criminal mindset, who wanted to exact revenge from one of their relatives found no other way but to indict him in a false case.

But their plan had serious loopholes. They first committed the crime themselves by stealing an SUV and were later planning to falsely accuse their relative by committing another crime with that stolen car.

The sensational case was reported from the Karol Bagh area of the city when an incident of robbery of a Ford Endeavour car was reported on October 27.

The complainant who worked as a driver at a car showroom, which deals in the sale and purchase of second-hand cars, stated that two unknown persons came to the showroom and took the car on the pretext of a test drive. At one point, they stopped the car and made the complainant get down on the pretext of checking the engine and drove away with the car.