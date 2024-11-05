Wanting to implicate someone else, accused men trapped in own plan

NEW DELHI: Three men, all with a criminal mindset, who wanted to exact revenge from one of their relatives found no other way but to indict him in a false case.
But their plan had serious loopholes. They first committed the crime themselves by stealing an SUV and were later planning to falsely accuse their relative by committing another crime with that stolen car.
The sensational case was reported from the Karol Bagh area of the city when an incident of robbery of a Ford Endeavour car was reported on October 27.
The complainant who worked as a driver at a car showroom, which deals in the sale and purchase of second-hand cars, stated that two unknown persons came to the showroom and took the car on the pretext of a test drive. At one point, they stopped the car and made the complainant get down on the pretext of checking the engine and drove away with the car.
Based on his complaint, the police registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the BNS and formed a team to arrest the carjackers.
“The team thoroughly investigated the matter including analysing hundreds of CCTV footage. Criminal dossiers were also checked. After dedicated surveillance and collection of manual information, the team identified and located the suspects,” DCP (Central) M Harsh Vardhan said.
On November 2, the anti-auto theft squad of the central district zeroed in on the location of the two persons close to Delhi-Rohtak highway near Haryana’s Sonepat following which a raid was conducted and two accused were nabbed after a brief struggle.
They were identified as Vikas alias Sonu and Mohit. The stolen Endeavor car was also recovered from their possession.
During interrogation, Vikas disclosed his involvement in previous cases, including an attempt to murder and an assault case in Jaipur, Rajasthan. He was released from Jaipur Jail on October 19.
The accused Vikas revealed that he and Mohit went to Karol Bagh on October 27 under the guise of purchasing a used car. During a test drive, they drove away with the vehicle.
“Their motive was to help Mohit take revenge against a relative who had filed cases against him. The plan was to use the car to commit a crime with the vehicle and make it look like an accident,” the officer said.