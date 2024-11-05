Young man arrested for fight with three women at nightclub

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old man was arrested for thrashing three women at a nightclub in the city after they tried reporting his alleged misbehaviour on the dance floor. The accused had accidentally tripped on them.

The incident took place at Key Club Samrat Hotel in Chanakyapuri late November 1 night. The three women in their early twenties went out to party and were allegedly assaulted by the man.

The three reported the matter to the police who registered an FIR under sections of hurt and forceful restraint of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

As per the FIR, accessed by this newspaper, one of the women, a native of Rajasthan, stated that she was at the night club along with her two friends when a man, dressed in black attire with black sunglasses, accidentally fell on them after being pushed by a crowd.

“This resulted in an argument and I rushed out of the dance floor to report him to the club authorities. The accused followed me and in the lobby of the club pulled me by my hair and threw me against the wall, choking me,” the woman said in her complaint. The other two girls rushed to save their friend, but the accused kicked one and slapped the other. “I called up the police to report the physical assault at 2:59 am. A PCR arrived soon,” the FIR stated.

The accused, identified as Karma Sangpo, a native of Himachal Pradesh, was handed over to the police.

The three women were taken to RML Hospital for a medical examination where doctors said two of them had bruises over abdomen while the third had no signs of fresh injuries.

A senior police officer said that they scanned the nightclub’s CCTV footage in which the accused could be clearly seen fighting with three women. Based on the complaint of the women, the accused was placed under arrest.