Congress slams AAP for ‘delaying’ wages of Anganwadi workers in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress on Tuesday criticised the AAP government for failing to pay Anganwadi workers their wages for two months.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav termed it a “serious issue” given the already meagre earnings of these workers. “Despite grand announcements from the Atishi government claiming to support the poor, Anganwadi workers have not received their wages, which is unacceptable,” Yadav said.

He urged the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) to expedite pending payments and highlighted the disparity between the government’s promises and its actions.

“After assuming charge as CM, Atishi had announced Rs 18,066 in minimum wage for unskilled, Rs 19,929 for semi-skilled and Rs 21,917 for skilled workers in the unorganized sectors, but strangely the government has held up two-month wages of the Anganwadi workers and helpers, which was shocking,” he said.

“The government increased the monthly wages of Anganwadi to Rs 12,720 but it still less than minimum wages.”