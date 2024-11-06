MCD allots Rs 40k per ward for streetlights

NEW DELHI: In an effort to ensure safety and enhance festivities for Chhath Puja, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has allocated Rs 40,000 per ward for improving street lighting around Chhath ghats.

The funds will be used to bolster lighting infrastructure in areas where devotees gather, aiming to provide a secure environment for worshippers, particularly women and children, the civic body said in a statement on Tuesday.

“In addition to lighting, MCD is taking steps to maintain sanitation and cleanliness at the Chhath ghats, providing devotees with a clean and hygienic environment to perform their rituals. Parking arrangements are also being organized at the ghats to offer convenience to attendees and help manage the anticipated crowd,” it said.