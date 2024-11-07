AAP’s grassroots outreach: Party holds meets, padyatras

He highlighted the party’s recent efforts, saying, “In the first phase, we succeeded in presenting the development work carried out by the Delhi government in each assembly constituency to the public through the ‘Aapka Vidhayak Aapke Dwar’ program.”

Following this initiative, he noted that Aam Aadmi Party has now completed the formation of booth committees across Delhi, composed of volunteers committed to working for the upcoming assembly elections.

Rai said that after this program, polling booth committees have been established across Delhi by identifying people who have volunteered to work and take responsibility for the upcoming legislative assembly elections.

Rai announced, “Before Diwali, the national convenor (Kejriwal) of the AAP, along with senior leaders, successfully completed a padayatra (march) in all constituencies across Delhi.”

He added that the second phase of Kejriwal’s padayatra in various assembly constituencies is currently underway.”

“Alongside the padayatra in different constituencies, to intensify preparations for the upcoming assembly elections and to uplift the morale of booth-level and mandal-level officers, the Aam Aadmi Party will commence a District Officer Convention starting from November 11,” he stated.

The Aam Aadmi Party Delhi state convenor shared that beginning on November 11, the Aam Aadmi Party will hold 14 district conventions across Delhi, organised along the party’s structural lines, with each district encompassing five assembly constituencies. During these conventions, Aam Aadmi Party ’s national convenor, Kejriwal, will address officers, joined by other senior party leaders.