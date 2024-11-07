CBSE withdraws affiliation of 16 schools in city, downgrades six

The affiliation has been withdrawn due to significant numbers of non-attending students in classes 9 to 12 and six schools were downgraded from senior secondary to secondary level.

The objective of the inspections was to ascertain that the schools were operating in compliance with the norms of regular attendance of students in schools as per Affiliation and Examination Bye-Laws of the Board, CBSE said in a statement.

The Board emphasised that non-attending schools undermine integrity and issued show cause notices, allowing schools 30 days to respond.

The observations of the inspection committees regarding were communicated as a report to the respective schools.

The replies submitted by the schools were examined in detail by the Board. “...we have long been committed to advancing educational reforms, delivering quality education, and fostering the holistic development of students. However, the practice of dummy/ non-attending admissions contradicts the core mission of school education, compromising students’ foundational growth,” CBSE said.