IIT Delhi bags top spot in India in QS Asia University Rankings 2025

NEW DELHI: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) clinched the top spot in India in QS Asia University Rankings 2025 at the 44th position, while all three major central universities in Delhi — Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia — have improved their rankings.
The University of Delhi has also climbed to 81st rank from 94 — a jump of 13 ranks this year.
In the faculty-student ratio, DU got a score of 9.5 while for staff with PhD, the university got 71.1. In the global engagement, DU has done well in the International Research Network securing 96.4 while in the categories of International students, outbound exchange, Inbound exchange and International faculty, the central university secured 5.5, 1.1, 1.7 and 2.4 respectively.
JNU has secured 110th rank – higher than the previous year’s 117th. The Jamia Millia Islamia has also climbed to 188th rank from last year’s 206.
The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) has earned the top spot in India in the ‘QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025’, owing to improvements in eight indicators, most prominently, staff with PhD, in which it climbed by 58 places.
The IIT Delhi was followed by IIT Bombay at the 48th position, making up the top two universities from the country to be featured in the top-50 list. The IIT Madras was at the 56th position.
Under the southern Asian category which includes universities from India and Pakistan, IIT Delhi has secured the top spot among the 308 universities. Meanwhile, IIT Bombay got the second spot. It remains the country’s most well-renowned university among international academics and employers, placing 27th in academic reputation.