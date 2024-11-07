IIT Delhi bags top spot in India in QS Asia University Rankings 2025

NEW DELHI: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) clinched the top spot in India in QS Asia University Rankings 2025 at the 44th position, while all three major central universities in Delhi — Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia — have improved their rankings.

The University of Delhi has also climbed to 81st rank from 94 — a jump of 13 ranks this year.

In the faculty-student ratio, DU got a score of 9.5 while for staff with PhD, the university got 71.1. In the global engagement, DU has done well in the International Research Network securing 96.4 while in the categories of International students, outbound exchange, Inbound exchange and International faculty, the central university secured 5.5, 1.1, 1.7 and 2.4 respectively.