Jamia begins online spot registration

NEW DELHI: The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) issued a notice regarding the online spot registrations for the 2024-25 academic session on Wednesday.

Interested students can now apply for admissions through JMI’s official website, jmicoe.in. As per Jamia’s recent update, students who have applied at the university and are still waiting to confirm their admission can apply online.

The last date to apply for the spot registrations is November 7, 2024. Students will be selected based on the merit list prepared by the JMI authorities.

As per the officials, the merit list will be made available on the jmicoe.in. The results will be issued on November 8, 2024. Moreover, students who will get selected for admission must submit their admission formalities on or before November 11, 2024. The official notification read that the JMI will not accept any admission application after the last date as mentioned.