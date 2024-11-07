Speeding SUV rams into multiple vehicles; man killed, three injured

NEW DELHI: A 53-year-old man was killed while three others sustained injuries after a speeding SUV rammed into multiple vehicles in Aman Vihar area of Rohini, an official said on Wednesday.

The driver of the vehicle Hyundai Creta, identified as Hridya Juneja (23), has been arrested. The deceased was indentified as Rajendra Yadav, while the injured were identified as Arun Kumar (38), Rahul Singh (29) and Sachin (18).

A senior police officer said a PCR call was received at 7 pm on November 11 regarding an accident in which the driver of a Hyundai Creta lost control over the steering and hit two motorcycles, one car and one cart.

The police then reached the spot and rushed the injured people to a nearby hospital.