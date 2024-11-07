Weaving green dreams

Mandeep Nagi, a Sikhni from Kutch, carries a rich legacy of textiles passed down from her mother. From cherished heirloom Phulkari pieces to the gharchola she donned on her wedding day, Mandeep’s journey embodies the idea that our roots can shape lifelong passions. “With the aim to create pieces that can be worn for a long time, we ensure a variety of eco-friendly and sustainable practices,” says the Noida-based designer, showcasing her commitment to sustainable luxury at Shades of India.

Mandeep and her team focus on crafting garments that stand the test of time. “What we do is not just fashion; we make clothes that last a very long time,” she explains. The design philosophy is rooted in quality, with an emphasis on natural fabrics. “All the fabrics we use are natural. In fact, some are handwoven or power loomed, and all are produced with hand-operated machines,” she notes.