Weaving green dreams

Mandeep Nagi, a Sikhni from Kutch, carries a rich legacy of textiles passed down from her mother. From cherished heirloom Phulkari pieces to the gharchola she donned on her wedding day, Mandeep’s journey embodies the idea that our roots can shape lifelong passions. “With the aim to create pieces that can be worn for a long time, we ensure a variety of eco-friendly and sustainable practices,” says the Noida-based designer, showcasing her commitment to sustainable luxury at Shades of India.
Mandeep and her team focus on crafting garments that stand the test of time. “What we do is not just fashion; we make clothes that last a very long time,” she explains. The design philosophy is rooted in quality, with an emphasis on natural fabrics. “All the fabrics we use are natural. In fact, some are handwoven or power loomed, and all are produced with hand-operated machines,” she notes.
By avoiding heavy machinery that consumes excessive energy, Shades of India champions a more sustainable approach to production. “Our garments are made to last, as we use the right quality of raw material and processes, promoting ethical consumption,” she adds.
With over 30 years in the industry, Mandeep’s vision for the brand has always centered around utilising India’s rich tapestry of materials and craftsmanship. “From the very beginning, our goal was to create the best out of our country’s treasured crafts and fabrics,” she explains. Mandeep’s commitment to quality is evident, with robust quality control measures ensuring that every garment meets high standards.
She believes that the fashion industry has made significant strides in educating consumers about sustainability. “As a brand, we are committed to communicating and educating our customers on the different crafts, fabrics, and materials we use,” she states. By highlighting the stories behind Indian fabrics, her brand seeks to foster a deeper understanding of sustainable and ethical consumption.
Transitioning to more sustainable methods has not been without challenges. Mandeep acknowledges the complexities involved but remains steadfast in her mission. “We create collections using the leftover fabrics from other garments, turning them into beautiful clothing and home furnishings,” she explains. Looking ahead, Mandeep is optimistic about the role of sustainable brands in reshaping consumer behaviour. “I hope that, through effective communication, people will reduce their d mand for fast fashion,” she says.