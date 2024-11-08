AAP MLA booked for ‘obstructing’ MCD probe

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jai Bhagwan and several of his associates have been booked for “obstructing” Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials from inspecting a slaughterhouse, the police officials said on Thursday.

According to police sources, the incident reportedly occurred when the MCD officials from the Pashu Chikitsa Vibhag (veterinary department) imposed a fine of Rs 37,000 on the slaughterhouse owner for violating operational regulations.

The officials stated the owner was fined Rs 2,500 per goat for the violations.

Refusing to pay the fine, the owner allegedly contacted the local MLA, Jay Bhagwan, who arrived with a group of people and engaged in a confrontation with the MCD personnel.

“The shop owner was fined Rs 2,500 per goat, which he refused to pay. Instead, he called Jay Bhagwan, who came with some men and entered into an altercation with the MCD officials,” they said. The case was subsequently registered at the Bawana police station.