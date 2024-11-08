Fatal request: Man murdered in Delhi for asking a 'bidi'

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old man was murdered in the Shahdara area of Delhi for asking a bidi from a man, who at the simple request, got furious and hit him with a stone on his head leading to spot death, an officer said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Rajesh was arrested.

Dy. Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said a PCR call was received at Vivek Vihar police station on November 7 from CAT Ambulance stating that one person was found unconscious near Shamshan Ghat, Jwala Nagar.

Responding to the call, the police reached the spot i.e. outside Shamshan Ghat, Jwala Nagar and found that the man was already dead and blood was found oozing from his nose.

"The spot was inspected by the crime team. The dead body was preserved in Subzi Mandi mortuary. Further, a postmortem of the deceased was conducted and the dead body was handed over to its family members," the DCP said.