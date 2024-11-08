‘Substantial evidence’: Court denies bail to woman in child trafficking case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has dismissed the second bail application of Pooja Kashyap, an accused in a high-profile child trafficking case, citing substantial evidence of her involvement.

Special CBI Judge Gagandeep Singh denied Kashyap’s plea for bail on November 4, rejecting her argument for parity with co-accused Kavita, who was earlier released on bail.

The case revolves around an alleged trafficking network responsible for the illegal sale of at least five infants across Delhi and neighboring states.

The charges stem from a complaint filed by DSP J Chandru of the CBI on April 5, 2024, implicating multiple individuals, including Neeraj, Indu Pawar, and Kashyap, in a conspiracy to traffic infants.