‘Substantial evidence’: Court denies bail to woman in child trafficking case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has dismissed the second bail application of Pooja Kashyap, an accused in a high-profile child trafficking case, citing substantial evidence of her involvement.
Special CBI Judge Gagandeep Singh denied Kashyap’s plea for bail on November 4, rejecting her argument for parity with co-accused Kavita, who was earlier released on bail.
The case revolves around an alleged trafficking network responsible for the illegal sale of at least five infants across Delhi and neighboring states.
The charges stem from a complaint filed by DSP J Chandru of the CBI on April 5, 2024, implicating multiple individuals, including Neeraj, Indu Pawar, and Kashyap, in a conspiracy to traffic infants.
The prosecution’s investigation has also revealed a wider network of individuals involved in the illegal sale of infants. On April 5, the CBI arrested threeindividuals—Neeraj, Indu Pawar, and Aslam—at the time of an attempted delivery of an infant in Tri Nagar, Delhi. During the operation, CBI agents seized `5.1 lakh along with the infant.
Further raids led to the recovery of additional infants, including one from Kashyap’s residence in Delhi’s Kanhaiya Nagar area.
Another infant was found in co-accused Kavita’s possession, and a fourth child was retrieved from accused Hari Singh.
The CBI’s probe also unearthed that two other accused, Anjali and Neeraj, allegedly sold a newborn to a couple in Patiala using falsified adoption documents. The couple who received infant had been led to believe it was a legal adoption.
