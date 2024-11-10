AQI remains ‘very poor’ as thick smog envelops city

NEW DELHI: The air quality in Delhi remained in the “very poor” category on Saturday. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average AQI (Air Quality Index) recorded at 6 pm was 351.

In the morning, thick smog enveloped the city, marking the ninth consecutive day of similar conditions since Diwali.

According to the Sameer app that provides hourly updates of the national AQI published by the CPCB, the AQI at Bawana and New Moti Bagh stations were in the ‘severe’ category with readings of 405 and 408, respectively.

The AQI at Alipur was 387, Anand Vihar 393, Dwarka Sector 8 362, IGI Airport 344 and ITO 359, Mundka 377, Najafgarh 379, New Moti Bagh 411, Patparganj 389, RK Puram 376, and Wazirpur 399, according to SAFAR data.

Air pollution spikes in Delhi and many other parts of north India during every winter mainly due to meteorological factors such as lower wind speed and drop in temperature, and pollution from stubble burning adds to it.