A guide to glow

Many of us have a misconception that it takes long hours of grooming to look good. This is not true. If you can spend almost two minutes a day, brushing your molars, it takes just seven and a half minutes to get clean and glowing skin! Also, once you realise that the person you meet for the first time will notice your appearance first then your teeth, you will be ready to make a start to look good. If you follow this cleansing routine daily, you will feel a marked difference in your skin and eventually your self-confidence, for I firmly believe that looking good means feeling good too.

The skin types

Here’s how to identify your skin type:

Oily skin: It looks greasy and dull, and is prone to blackheads, whiteheads and pimples.

Dull skin: It lacks shine, and lustre and shows signs of dryness and flakiness. It is prone to lines and wrinkles.

Combination: This is identified with an oily T-zone with greasiness on the forehead, nose, and chin and dryness on the cheeks.

For oily skin

Combine 100 ml of rose water with 2 tsp powdered camphor. Wipe your skin with this, several times a day, which will help to reduce surface oiliness. You can apply a face pack by combining 2 tsp Fuller’s Earth, 1 tsp camphor powder, 1 tsp sandalwood powder and 1 tsp mint powder. Mix it with cold water and apply on the face and neck for five minutes. Then wash off with cold water for a clean skin.