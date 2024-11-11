A guide to glow
Many of us have a misconception that it takes long hours of grooming to look good. This is not true. If you can spend almost two minutes a day, brushing your molars, it takes just seven and a half minutes to get clean and glowing skin! Also, once you realise that the person you meet for the first time will notice your appearance first then your teeth, you will be ready to make a start to look good. If you follow this cleansing routine daily, you will feel a marked difference in your skin and eventually your self-confidence, for I firmly believe that looking good means feeling good too.
The skin types
Here’s how to identify your skin type:
Oily skin: It looks greasy and dull, and is prone to blackheads, whiteheads and pimples.
Dull skin: It lacks shine, and lustre and shows signs of dryness and flakiness. It is prone to lines and wrinkles.
Combination: This is identified with an oily T-zone with greasiness on the forehead, nose, and chin and dryness on the cheeks.
For oily skin
Combine 100 ml of rose water with 2 tsp powdered camphor. Wipe your skin with this, several times a day, which will help to reduce surface oiliness. You can apply a face pack by combining 2 tsp Fuller’s Earth, 1 tsp camphor powder, 1 tsp sandalwood powder and 1 tsp mint powder. Mix it with cold water and apply on the face and neck for five minutes. Then wash off with cold water for a clean skin.
For dry skin
Wipe your skin with a cotton pad dipped in a mixture of rose water and cold milk. Apply a face pack by combining 1 tsp milk powder, 1 tsp almond powder and 1 tsp China clay. Mix the ingredients with full cream milk to form a smooth paste and apply on the face and neck. Wash off by scrubbing gently.
For combination skin
Wipe the face with cold rose water. Apply a pack on the T-zone made of 1 tsp Fuller’s earth, a pinch of camphor powder, and water. Smear powdered milk powder mixed with rose water on the rest of the areas. Leave on for five minutes and wash off.
Other skin essentials
Drink 10-15 glasses of water daily. It will not only flush out the toxins but will leave a clearer complexion. If your meals are always rushed, erratic, and eaten at odd hours, keep apples, pears, oranges, sprouted lentils, and carrots handy to eat. It will keep your energy levels high and reduce chances of acidity, and heartburn. Avoid heavy gravy and fried foods at lunch as they can make you feel sluggish, and will do no good for your skin.
suparna trikha
The columnist is a beauty and nature care expert
@suparnatrikha