Cabinet nod to reinstate bus marshals, ball in L-G’s court

NEW DELHI: To improve women’s safety, the Delhi government has announced reinstatement of bus marshals across the city’s public transport system. The decision was made in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Atishi on Sunday.

The Delhi ministers unanimously agreed that the deployment of marshals is crucial for ensuring women’s safety in the city’s buses. “The cabinet has recommended immediate reinstatement of bus marshals,” said government sources, noting that a report detailing this decision has been submitted to Chief Minister Atishi and will soon be sent to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) for approval.