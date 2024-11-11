Five of family killed as car rams truck in Greater Noida

NEW DELHI: Five members of a family, including three women, were killed after the vehicle in which they were travelling crashed into a stationary truck on the Greater Noida Expressway on Sunday morning, a senior Noida Police officer said.

The deceased, identified as Aman (27), Devi Singh (60), Raj Kumari (50), Vimlesh (40), and Kamlesh (40), were residents of Kashiram Colony Ghodi Bacheda in Greater Noida. The family was on its way home from Noida, when their car hit the truck from the rear near sector 146 metro station.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar said, “Around 6 am on Sunday, when a family was returning home in a car from Noida via Sector 146 metro station on Greater Noida Expressway, the vehicle rammed into a stationary truck.” On receiving information on emergency helpline number 112, a team rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operation, he added. While the driver died on the spot, four others succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital,” the ADCP said.