Kejriwal, Sisodia slam Centre over soaring crimes in city

NEW DELHI: AAP launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government over the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi.

Following a report on Sunday that a jeweller in the Rohini has reportedly received an extortion threat, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal criticised the BJP, questioning how the people could entrust the whole of Delhi’s responsibility to a party that cannot manage even the law and order in the city.

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia also expressed his concern over soaring crime.

“In an attempt to protect gangster networks, the BJP has completely destroyed the law and order in Delhi; the situation has never been this dire. If BJP cannot handle law and order, it should transfer this responsibility to the elected government of Delhi,” he said.

Sisodia highlighted how incidents of public shootings and extortion threats targeting traders have become a common occurence. “It appears that the BJP has led Delhi to a state resembling the underworld-dominated Mumbai of the 1990s. Gangsters operate openly in Delhi today, making no trader or ordinary citizen feel safe. Businesspeople now fear that any success in their trade will attract calls from gangsters,” he said.